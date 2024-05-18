Ontario Paramedic Services week kicks off Sunday: 'Help Us, Help You'

Paramedic Services week 2024 kicks off Sunday to honour the nearly 11,000 paramedics in Ontario with a new theme, says the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (OAPC) .

Given the challenges the healthcare system has been encountering, this year’s theme is “Help Us, Help You," said the OAPC in a news release on Saturday.

“Paramedics support their communities in a myriad of ways and play a vital role in the broader healthcare system. Our focus for Paramedic Services week this year is to share and recognize all they do, while educating the public on when to dial 911 and when alternate resources might better serve their needs,” said the OAPC president Michael Sanderson in the release.

Not only will the week celebrate paramedics and their services to the community, but will also help people learn about the services and different ways paramedics help, which go beyond emergency response services.

It will also encourage the public to consider calling other programs and services before dialing 9-1-1.

More information is available online.