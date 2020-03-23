OTTAWA -- Ontario has launched an interactive self-assessment tool to improve COVID-19 screening measures.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott says “by answering a few questions, Ontarians will be able to make informed choices about what to do, while providing critical data to enhance our response.”

There are three questions on the COVID-19 self-assessment tool. You are asked to answer “Yes” or “No”

Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms:

  • Severe difficulty breathing (for example, struggling for each breath)
  • Severe chest pain
  • Having a hard time waking up
  • Feeling confused
  • Lost consciousness

Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms (or a combination of these symptoms)

  • Fever
  • New cough
  • Difficulty breathing (for example, struggling for each breath, cannot hold breath for more than 10 seconds)

Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms (or a combination of these symptoms)

  • Muscle aches
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose

Symptoms in young children may also be non-specific (for example, lethargy, poor feeding)

At the end of the three questions, the COVID-19 interactive self-assessment tool will give you the result and recommend if you should self-isolate.

The website also recommends you should self-isolate if you:

  • Are over 70 years old
  • Are immunocompromised
  • Have returned to Canada from travel in the last 14 days
  • Have come into contact with someone with respiratory symptoms.