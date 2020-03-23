OTTAWA -- Ontario has launched an interactive self-assessment tool to improve COVID-19 screening measures.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott says “by answering a few questions, Ontarians will be able to make informed choices about what to do, while providing critical data to enhance our response.”

We have launched an interactive self-assessment tool to improve #COVID19 screening measures and supports. By answering a few questions, Ontarians will be able to make informed choices about what to do, while providing critical data to enhance our response. https://t.co/2ILgRfPwf0 — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 23, 2020

There are three questions on the COVID-19 self-assessment tool. You are asked to answer “Yes” or “No”

Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms:

Severe difficulty breathing (for example, struggling for each breath)

Severe chest pain

Having a hard time waking up

Feeling confused

Lost consciousness

Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms (or a combination of these symptoms)

Fever

New cough

Difficulty breathing (for example, struggling for each breath, cannot hold breath for more than 10 seconds)

Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms (or a combination of these symptoms)

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Headache

Sore throat

Runny nose

Symptoms in young children may also be non-specific (for example, lethargy, poor feeding)

At the end of the three questions, the COVID-19 interactive self-assessment tool will give you the result and recommend if you should self-isolate.

The website also recommends you should self-isolate if you: