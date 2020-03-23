Ontario launches interactive COVID-19 self-assessment website
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
OTTAWA -- Ontario has launched an interactive self-assessment tool to improve COVID-19 screening measures.
In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott says “by answering a few questions, Ontarians will be able to make informed choices about what to do, while providing critical data to enhance our response.”
There are three questions on the COVID-19 self-assessment tool. You are asked to answer “Yes” or “No”
Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms:
- Severe difficulty breathing (for example, struggling for each breath)
- Severe chest pain
- Having a hard time waking up
- Feeling confused
- Lost consciousness
Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms (or a combination of these symptoms)
- Fever
- New cough
- Difficulty breathing (for example, struggling for each breath, cannot hold breath for more than 10 seconds)
Are you experiencing any of the following symptoms (or a combination of these symptoms)
- Muscle aches
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
Symptoms in young children may also be non-specific (for example, lethargy, poor feeding)
At the end of the three questions, the COVID-19 interactive self-assessment tool will give you the result and recommend if you should self-isolate.
The website also recommends you should self-isolate if you:
- Are over 70 years old
- Are immunocompromised
- Have returned to Canada from travel in the last 14 days
- Have come into contact with someone with respiratory symptoms.