OTTAWA -- Ontario has launched a new website to allow people to give themselves a “self-assessment” for COVID-19.

The Ontario Government’s website says “if you think you have 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) or have been in close contact with someone who has it, use this self-assessment to help determine if you need to seek further care.

If you are feeling unwell with any of the following symptoms:

Fever, new cough or difficulty breathing (or a combination of these symptoms)?

Muscle ache, fatigue, headache, sore throat, runny nose or diarrhea? Symptoms in young children may also be non-specific (example: lethargy, poor feeding)

And you have experienced any of the following:

Have you travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days?

Does someone you are in close contact with have COVID-19 (For example: someone in your household or workplace)?

Are you in close contact with a person who is sick with respiratory symptoms (for example: fever, cough or difficulty breathing) who recently travelled outside of Canada?

If you answered yes to these questions, you should seek clinical assessment for COVID-19 over the phone.

The Ontario Government says a clinician can help guide whether you will require further care or potential testing in person.

Contact your primary care provider (for example: Family doctor). Let them know that you have used this self-assessment tool.

Contact Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 and speak with a registered nurse.

Ontario says if you answered no to these questions, it is unlikely that you have COVID-19.

You are recommended to:

Continue monitoring your health for a full 14 days after your return to Ontario or have contact with someone who is ill. If you develop any new symptoms, seek clinical assessment and testing for COVID-19.

Click the link to learn more about How to Self-Monitor

Ottawa Public Health has tips for deciding whether you should go to the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena.