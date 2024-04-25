Ontario aims to ease paperwork burden for family doctors

Ontario is taking steps to reduce the administrative load on family doctors. Employees seeking to utilize their three days of provincially mandated annual sick leave will no longer require a doctor's note.

Dr. Sahira Charania and her brother Dr. Hanif Charania, who have been practicing family medicine for more than 30 years, say the amount paperwork they have to deal with has become overwhelming.

"It just creates a lot of extra stress for everybody, which is unnecessary," says Dr. Sahira Charania.

Both Sahira and Hanif understand that sick notes can sometimes be necessary. The Ontario Medical Association says administrative work by doctors can take up to 19 hours per week.

"It takes time for us to write the notes. More importantly, it may also be taking time away from other people who may need those spots who are truly sick for other reasons, whether it's in the after hours clinic or our daytime office, while other patients are solely coming here for a sick note when they can really look after these health issues on their own," explains Dr. Hanif Charania.

Beyond the three days, employees could still be responsible for providing a sick note, which usually comes with a fee of about $15.

"What if you're sick beyond those three days, what are the rules and what are the rights and obligations of employers and employees anywhere beyond that? And that's where essentially the rules are going to stay the same, which is that an employer does have the right to ask for a medical note," said Alex Lucifero, partner and employment lawyer at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP.

While employers can still request proof of illness, such as self-attestations or pharmacy receipts, some, like Shawna Wilson-Allen, manager at a local business, says she usually never asks for a sick note from her employees, unless they abuse their sick leave.

"I trust my employees, but that doesn't mean that every company trusts theirs," says Wilson-Allen. "So I very rarely ask for a doctor's note unless it's somebody that has an issue with being out a lot. I trust my people when they say that they're sick."

Donald Makori, an employee, criticizes the requirement for doctor's notes, describing it as difficult for individuals simply in need of rest.

"I find it ridiculous that if someone is sick that they have to take time instead of resting at home, take time to get to the doctor, get a note. Even if it's something like they just need a day of rest," says Makori.

With these new changes, family physicians are hopeful it will alleviate the administrative burden on doctors' offices, enhancing efficiency across the healthcare system.