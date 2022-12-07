Only one Ottawa restaurant among top 100 in Canada, OpenTable says

Only one Ottawa restaurant cracked OpenTable's annual list of the 100 best in Canada.

Riviera, the popular fine dining restaurant on Sparks Street, steps from Parliament Hill, is the only restaurant in the nation's capital to make the restaurant booking site's annual list 2022 list.

That's despite 48 Ontario restaurants making the cut—nearly half of the list.

Toronto has the most on the list, with 31 restaurants in the top 100. Even Guelph and Oakville—with two restaurants each—topped Ottawa's count.

It's a bit of a fall from grace for Ontario's second-largest city. Last year, four Ottawa restaurants were on the list: Riviera, Atelier, Bar Lupulus and North and Navy.

OpenTable says the list is generated from diner reviews collected between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022. A news release from the company said that restaurants with "a minimum overall rating and number of qualifying reviews" were considered for the list.

"All qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to an overall score generated by unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating," the release said.

There are 23 restaurants from Alberta, 18 from B.C. and nine from Quebec on the list.

Ottawa fared better on a list of Canada's 100 best restaurants released earlier this year chosen by 100 industry insiders, with six local spots making the list.

Italian fine dining restaurant North & Navy was 40th on that list, Riviera was 42nd, Supply and Demand foods and raw bar placed 43rd, vegetable-focused restaurant Alice came 50th, nearby Atelier was 54th, Beckta on Elgin Street was 57th.

Les Fougeres in Chelsea, Que. Also placed, finishing 77th on the list.

Here's OpenTable's full list of the most top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2022 (in alphabetical order):

1 Kitchen – Toronto, ON

Akira Back – Toronto, ON

Alloy – Calgary, AB

Amal Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Anejo Restaurant - Toronto (King St) – Toronto, ON

Auberge du Pommier– Toronto, ON

Bar George – Montreal, QC

Bar Isabel – Toronto, ON

Baro – Toronto, ON

BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery – Lake Country, BC

Blu Ristorante – Toronto, ON

Bocado Restaurant – Prince Edward County, ON

Bonaparte – Montreal, QC

Botanist – Vancouver, BC

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar – Vancouver, BC

Bridgette Bar – Calgary, AB

Byblos – Downtown – Toronto, ON

Bymark – Toronto, ON

Café Boulud – Toronto, ON

Cano Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Canoe Restaurant and Bar – Toronto, ON

Capocaccia Trattoria – Toronto, ON

Cardinale – Calgary, AB

Carisma – Toronto, ON

Chairman’s Steakhouse – Calgary, AB

Charcoal Steak House – Kitchener, ON

Chuck's Steakhouse – Banff, AB

Crossroads Restaurant – Rousseau, ON

Cucci Ristorante– Oakville, ON

D.O.P.– Calgary, AB

Damas – Montreal, QC

Dolcetto – London, ON

Don Alfonso 1890 – Toronto, ON

Earth to Table: Bread Bar – Guelph – Guelph, ON

Elora Mill Restaurant – Guelph, ON

Estiatorio Milos - Montreal – Montreal, QC

Gibbys - Old Montreal – Montreal, QC

Giulietta – Toronto, ON

Grey Gardens – Toronto, ON

Haven Kitchen + Bar – Langley, BC

Hello Sunshine Japanese Restaurant + Private Karaoke Rooms – Banff, AB

Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery – Kelowna, BC

Homer Street Cafe & Bar – Vancouver, BC

Hoogan & Beaufort – Montreal, QC

Hy's Steakhouse - Toronto – Toronto, ON

Ibérica – Montreal, QC

Italian by Night – Saint John, NB

Joe Fortes Vancouver– Vancouver, BC

Ki Modern Japanese + Bar - Toronto – Toronto, ON

Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

La Vecchia - Marine Parade– Etobicoke, ON

Lee – Toronto, ON

Locale King City – King City, ON

Lonely Mouth Bar – Calgary, AB

Lulu Bar – Calgary, AB

Lupo Restaurant & Vinoteca – Vancouver, BC

Maison Boulud – Montreal, QC

Maison Selby – Toronto, ON

MAJOR TOM – Calgary, AB

Marked – Toronto, ON

Mercato - Mission – Calgary, AB

Miku Restaurant - Vancouver– Vancouver, BC

Minami Restaurant– Vancouver, BC

Modavie– Montreal, QC

Model Milk – Calgary, AB

MODERN STEAK - Southport Rd – Calgary, AB

Morton's The Steakhouse – Toronto – Toronto, ON

Osteria Giulia – Toronto, ON

Osteria Savio Volpe – Vancouver, BC

Pepino's Spaghetti House & La Tana – Vancouver, BC

Raven Bistro – Jasper, AB

REIGN – Toronto, ON

Riviera – Ottawa, ON

Sabor Restaurant – Edmonton, AB

Sassafraz – Toronto, ON

Scaramouche Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Shook Kitchen – Toronto, ON

Sofia – Toronto, ON

Sorrel Rosedale – Toronto, ON

St. Germain's - Casino Rama Resort – Orillia, ON

Sukiyaki House – Calgary, AB

Tableau Bar Bistro – Vancouver, BC

Tea at The Empress – Victoria, BC

Teatro Restaurant – Calgary, AB

Ten Foot Henry – Calgary, AB

The Bauer Kitchen – Waterloo, ON

The Bison Restaurant – Banff, AB

The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room – Brentwood Bay, BC

The Good Earth Vineyard And Winery – Beamsville, ON

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Oshawa – Oshawa, ON

The Lake House – Calgary, AB

The Nash – Calgary, AB

The Story Cafe - Eatery & Bar – Richmond, BC

Three Bears Brewery – Banff, AB

Trattoria Timone – Oakville, ON

Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine- Niagara on the Lake – Niagara-on-the-lake, ON

Tutto Restaurant & Bar – Vancouver, BC

Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Vineland, ON

Vintage Chophouse & Tavern – Calgary, AB

Zarak by Afghan Kitchen – Vancouver, BC