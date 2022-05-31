These six Ottawa restaurants are in Canada’s top 100

Several Ottawa restaurants have cracked a marquee list of the top 100 in Canada.

Six restaurants in Ottawa and one in nearby Chelsea, Que. are on the list, the first such ranking since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their doors and deal with new restrictions.

Northern Italian fine dining restaurant North and Navy is 40th on the list. Riviera on Sparks Street is 42nd and Supply and Demand foods and raw bar on Wellington West is 43rd.

Alice, a vegetable-focused restaurant in Little Italy, is 50th. Atelier, which serves a 44-course menu of modernist Canadian cuisine, is 56th. Beckta on Elgin Street is 57th.

Les Fougères in Chelsea, Que. comes in 77th on the list.

Vancouver’s Published on Main took the top spot. The restaurant opened in late 2019, months before the pandemic began. It’s the first time a Vancouver restaurant has topped the rankings.

The previous edition of the list two years ago had only three Ottawa restaurants on it: Riviera (26th), Atelier (32nd) and Alice (94th). Les Fougères placed 61st.

This is the seventh edition of the list, which is chosen by 100 industry insiders and published by food writer Jacob Richler.

The rankings were revealed at an event in Toronto on Monday night. A magazine with reviews and guides will be on newsstands June 6.

With files from the Canadian Press