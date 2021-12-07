Four Ottawa restaurants have made OpenTable’s list of the top 100 in Canada.

Atelier, Bar Lupulus, North & Navy and Riviera all cracked the 2021 list, curated from more than 540,000 reviews by diners on the restaurant reservation service.

Atelier, which for years served a 12-course tasting menu, shifted last January to a 44-course interactive tasting menu. Chef Marc Lepine has twice won gold at the Canadian Culinary Championships.

Bar Lupulus, a craft beer and natural wine bar on Wellington Street West, pivoted to become a bottle shop during the pandemic before reopening for in-person dining in September.

North & Navy in Centretown is known for its northern Italian fare, and was one of many Ottawa restaurants that created a new patio for outdoor dining during the pandemic.

And Riviera serves high-end Canadian cuisine in a former bank building on Sparks Street.

OpenTable is seeing an increase this month compared to the same period in 2019, the company said in a news release, with New Year’s Eve bookings starting earlier than ever.

They said they out the list to help diners who want to get out and about this holiday season and try new foods.

““After more than a year of restrictions, diners are eager to experiment and make up for lost time,” said Matt Davis, the company’s Canada country director.

Here’s a full list of the top 100 restaurants in Canada for 2021:

