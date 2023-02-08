One year after convoy, Ottawa city council votes to reopen Wellington Street

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Turkiye, Syria quake death toll nears 12,000

With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll approached 12,000.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina