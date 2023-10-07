Ottawa

    • One person rescued from Glebe Annex blaze

    Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire on Cambridge Street South. Oct. 6, 2023. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a fire on Cambridge Street South. Oct. 6, 2023. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

    Ottawa firefighters rescued a person from an apartment fire Friday evening.

    Emergency responders were called to a two-storey building on Cambridge Street South between Plymouth Street and Powell Avenue just after 8 p.m.

    Flames were shooting out of windows on the second floor.

    Ottawa paramedics said one person was transported from the scene in life-threatening condition. No other details about the individual were made available.

    Ottawa Fire Services says several people will be displaced.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation

    Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News