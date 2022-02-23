Ontario provincial police are searching for a missing person after a house fire on Concession Road 4 in South Glengarry Township, just north of Lancaster.

The fire, which completely engulfed the house, has since been extinguished and remains under investigation. Police have not disclosed the identity, gender, or age, of the person who remains unaccounted for.

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP were called to the scene just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, firefighters were already on scene battling the blaze.

The Ontario Fire Marshall and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit are both assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.