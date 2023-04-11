One person in custody after police investigate possible explosive on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in Cornwall, Ont. Tuesday morning after officers claimed to have seen a possible explosive device in a vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police stopped a speeding vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the highway at around 6:30 a.m. between Boundary Road and County Road 27. Officers then spotted a handgun and a "potential explosive device", OPP said in an email to CTV News.

All eastbound lanes of the highway were closed as a precautionary measure.

Tactical officers could be seen searching a vehicle and several OPP vehicles, including a large OPP truck, were at the scene. OPP said the explosive disposal unit was called in to assist.

One person is in police custody but no charges have been announced at this time.

Detours are in place for drivers headed east towards the Cornwall area. Westbound lanes are still moving. Eastbound lanes are expected to reopen Tuesday afternoon.