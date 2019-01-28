One person dead after fatal crash in south Ottawa
One person is dead after a fatal crash on Bowesville Rd. Monday night. (Mike Mersereau/CTV Ottawa, January 28, 2019)
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 11:24PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 29, 2019 5:12AM EST
One person is dead after a fatal crash in south Ottawa Monday night.
Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on Bowesville Rd. There are no details about the victim at this time.
The Collisions unit has taken over the investigation.
Bowesville Rd. was closed between Mitch Owens Rd. and Rideau Rd. for the investigation but has since reopened.
