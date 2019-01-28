

One person is dead after a fatal crash in south Ottawa Monday night.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on Bowesville Rd. There are no details about the victim at this time.

The Collisions unit has taken over the investigation.

Bowesville Rd. was closed between Mitch Owens Rd. and Rideau Rd. for the investigation but has since reopened.

More to come...