One person arrested after Overbrook fire displaces 60 people

One person has been arrested after a fire at an Overbrook apartment building that left about 60 people homeless.

Four people, including a child, were rescued from the burning building after the major blaze broke out late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started on the top floor of a four-storey, 32-unit apartment building on Presland Road at around 5:20 p.m. The blaze quickly went from a two-alarm fire to a three-alarm fire as crews called in additional firefighters to help deal with the powerful flames.

A picture of one of the rescues at the 3rd alarm fire on Presland Rd last night. Firefighters successfully rescued 4 occupants, one of which was a child, from the blaze that broke out just before 17:30.



Photo by OFS Photographer Jean Lalonde

Ottawa Fire Service spokesperson Nick DeFazio says firefighters entered the building twice and had to evacuate the building twice because of unsafe conditions. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the four-storey building and within an apartment on the top floor.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa seven patients were assessed at the scene. Two adults were transported to hospital in stable condition. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.

Ottawa police said Wednesday morning that one person has been arrested in relation to the fire.

Ottawa Fire officials said people affected by the fire can meet at the Overbrook Community Centre at 33 Quill St.

The building was evacuated and a search turned up no other people inside. OC Transpo buses were nearby to offer temporary shelter.DeFazio said approximately 60 people were forced out of their homes as crews battled the fire.

The Presland RD fire is now a 3rd Alarm. All searches are complete and negative. The fire has extended into the roof area and crews are operating on the top floor.

For safety reasons, Hydro Ottawa cut power to the area, affecting approximately 2,100 customers. Power started being restored to some customers around 8:30 p.m.

The fire was declared under control just before 9 p.m. but firefighters remained on scene well into the evening hours.

Crews remained on scene Wednesday morning on "fire watch," officials said, monitoring and extinguishing hot spots.

A fire investigator has been sent to the scene to determine what caused the fire.