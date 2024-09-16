18-year-old man dead, second person injured following shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood

An 18-year-old man is dead following a Sunday evening shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Police identified the victim Monday afternoon as Quentin Dorsainvil, of Ottawa.

Dorsainvil was a lineman and wore #99 for the Kanata Knights Football, said its president Tina Stevens. He had been with the club since 2017 and moved to Florida after the 2023 season to pursue football in the United States, she said.

"He was just a really great kid, a gentle giant," Stevens said. "He was very well-liked, especially with the younger kids."

The Cumberland Panthers posted a tribute on their Instagram Story Monday in his honour.

"A lot of us are hurting today after hearing about our brother Big Q," it said. "Rest easy Q. We love you and will miss you dearly."

It said coaches will be available to anyone who needs to talk.

Shots fired Sunday evening

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Percy and Nepean streets just before 9:45 p.m.

"I was sitting on the couch watching TV, heard a couple of shots, I think like five would be my guess," said a witness who only wanted to be identified by his first name, Devon.

"Come out onto the balcony and then I look down and I see people running…There's like a pathway between the apartment building and like that smaller building. So, they ran along there and then in front of the other building and they had an argument in front of the bushes there."

Devon told CTV News Ottawa he saw people "loaded the (victim) into the SUV, there's a pile of blood there."

Evidence markers seen at the scene of a fatal shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. Sept. 16, 2024. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

A second person was also injured in the shooting, police revealed Monday afternoon. That person has since been treated and released from the hospital.

An individual in custody for firearms offenses is being investigated for possibly being involved in the shooting, police said Monday afternoon. No charges have been laid.

Ella Ryan returned to the scene Monday morning to retrieve her vehicle that had been parked in the area cordoned off by police. She had been attending an event nearby Sunday night and walked out to an active crime scene.

"There was police everywhere. It was commotion. The tapes were being put up and everything, and yeah, we couldn't get in our car or anything like that,” Ryan said.

Some area residents say they no longer walk around the neighbourhood at night.

"It didn't surprise me. The neighbourhood has changed," said Janine Morgan. "I've been here nine years and I wish I didn't live here anymore."

Ottawa Police investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is Ottawa's 19th homicide of 2024 and the second homicide in four days in the City of Ottawa.

A Montreal man died following a stabbing in the ByWard Market last Thursday.