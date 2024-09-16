18-year-old man dead, second person injured following shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood
An 18-year-old man is dead following a Sunday evening shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
Police identified the victim Monday afternoon as Quentin Dorsainvil, of Ottawa.
Dorsainvil was a lineman and wore #99 for the Kanata Knights Football, said its president Tina Stevens. He had been with the club since 2017 and moved to Florida after the 2023 season to pursue football in the United States, she said.
"He was just a really great kid, a gentle giant," Stevens said. "He was very well-liked, especially with the younger kids."
The Cumberland Panthers posted a tribute on their Instagram Story Monday in his honour.
"A lot of us are hurting today after hearing about our brother Big Q," it said. "Rest easy Q. We love you and will miss you dearly."
It said coaches will be available to anyone who needs to talk.
Shots fired Sunday evening
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Percy and Nepean streets just before 9:45 p.m.
"I was sitting on the couch watching TV, heard a couple of shots, I think like five would be my guess," said a witness who only wanted to be identified by his first name, Devon.
"Come out onto the balcony and then I look down and I see people running…There's like a pathway between the apartment building and like that smaller building. So, they ran along there and then in front of the other building and they had an argument in front of the bushes there."
Devon told CTV News Ottawa he saw people "loaded the (victim) into the SUV, there's a pile of blood there."
Evidence markers seen at the scene of a fatal shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. Sept. 16, 2024. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
A second person was also injured in the shooting, police revealed Monday afternoon. That person has since been treated and released from the hospital.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
An individual in custody for firearms offenses is being investigated for possibly being involved in the shooting, police said Monday afternoon. No charges have been laid.
Ella Ryan returned to the scene Monday morning to retrieve her vehicle that had been parked in the area cordoned off by police. She had been attending an event nearby Sunday night and walked out to an active crime scene.
"There was police everywhere. It was commotion. The tapes were being put up and everything, and yeah, we couldn't get in our car or anything like that,” Ryan said.
Some area residents say they no longer walk around the neighbourhood at night.
"It didn't surprise me. The neighbourhood has changed," said Janine Morgan. "I've been here nine years and I wish I didn't live here anymore."
Ottawa Police investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
This is Ottawa's 19th homicide of 2024 and the second homicide in four days in the City of Ottawa.
A Montreal man died following a stabbing in the ByWard Market last Thursday.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland says she is 'not going anywhere' after Conservatives call her 'phantom finance minister'
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland declared she is 'not going anywhere' when pushed by the Conservatives on Monday about her future as finance minister.
'Never seen anything like this': Humpback whale catches unsuspecting seal off Vancouver Island
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
First teen sentenced in Kenneth Lee case gets 15 months probation
The first teenager to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not face further time in custody, and instead participate in a community-based program.
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
Singh challenged on carbon tax stance as MPs return to Ottawa
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh still won't say whether his party would scrap the federal carbon pricing program if elected, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is increasing his calls for the NDP to vote non-confidence in the Liberals and trigger a 'carbon tax election.'
A passing comet could shine as bright as Venus. Here are the best viewing times
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
A pipeline explosion is shooting a towering pillar of flame over a Houston suburb
A massive pipeline fire shooting a towering pillar of flame for hours over suburban Houston on Monday as first responders evacuated a surrounding neighborhood and tried to keep more nearby homes from catching fire.
Rebooked your flight? Here are your options after Air Canada reached a tentative deal with its pilots
Air Canada is offering passengers the option to change flights back. Here's what you need to know.
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested in connection with case of missing Halifax teenager: police
Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Halifax teenager who went missing more than two years ago.
-
Suspicious deaths in Windsor the result of murder-suicide: N.S. RCMP
Police have determined the suspicious deaths of two men in Windsor, N.S., earlier this month were the result of a murder-suicide.
-
Federal money and sales taxes help pump up New Brunswick budget surplus
New Brunswick's finance minister says the province recorded a surplus of $500.8 million for the fiscal year that ended in March.
Toronto
-
Jane's Addiction cancels Toronto show, rest of the tour due to frontman's 'continuing pattern of behaviour'
Jane's Addiction has cancelled the rest of its tour, two days before its Toronto concert, following an on-stage scuffle between bandmates.
-
Ontario MPP says OHIP coverage for prostate cancer testing will save lives
An Ontario politician is renewing calls on the government to cover the cost of “lifesaving” prostate-specific antigen testing for all residents under the provincial health plan.
-
Toronto police officer seriously injured responding to person in crisis call
A Toronto police officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries while responding to a call on Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'Bonjour': Quebec launches new $2.5 million ad campaign promoting French language
The Quebec government is launching yet another campaign to promote the use of French and this time, it's going after a typical Montreal lingo, that's apparently a cause for concern for the survival of French.
-
Voters head to the polls for byelections in Montreal and Winnipeg
Canadians in two federal ridings are choosing their next member of Parliament, and political parties are closely watching the results.
-
Black Lives Ruined: The effects of racial profiling by police
Racial profiling is a systemic problem plaguing Montreal police, according to a judgement by Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin. But what does that mean in the lives of the victims?
Northern Ontario
-
Young family from northern Ontario wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
-
Parts of Northwestern Ontario under tornado watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado watch for parts of northwestern Ontario on Monday, saying the situation is dangerous and potentially life-threatening.
-
Suspect in apparent assassination attempt on Trump was near golf course for 12 hours
The man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump camped outside a golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours.
Windsor
-
'They didn't think about the consequences of their actions': University of Windsor alumni revoke their financial support in wake of pro-Palestinian agreements
In July, the University of Windsor signed two agreements – one with the demonstrators, and another with the Students’ Alliance – to end a nine-week protest occupation on campus. Now, some alumni are withholding their financial support as a result.
-
New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital gets $15-million gift
The Solcz Family Foundation is giving a $15 million gift to the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.
-
Province commits $9M to train Windsor-Essex workers, majority to build expanded training facility for electrical workers
Citing a critical need for expanded training infrastructure to meet labour demands in Windsor-Essex, the union representing more than 400 active electrical workers in Essex and Kent counties is applauding a promise from the Ford government to invest millions into a new training centre.
London
-
'This is a bit of a flash point': TVDSB interim education director welcomes ministry audit
Local teachers’ union rep says an Education Ministry audit could answer important questions about Thames Valley District School Board operations.
-
Fatal crash between SUV and mobility scooter
Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, first responders were sent to the intersection of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street after getting a 911 call about a collision.
-
Body identified after washing up on Lake Huron shore eight years ago
Provincial police have identified a man whose body was found on a Lake Huron beach eight years ago. The remains of 56-year-old Garnet Nelson of Alberta were found on the shoreline near Port Albert on Oct.15, 2016.
Kitchener
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun, says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
-
Waterloo Region reports its first West Nile cases for 2024
The Region of Waterloo is reporting the year’s first two confirmed cases of the West Nile virus.
-
Man arrested after hidden camera found in student house bathroom: Guelph Police
According to police, students went to the Guelph Police station Friday and handed over a device recovered from their bathroom.
Barrie
-
Body of 12-year-old missing boy recovered from Georgian Bay
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
-
Driver accused of taking car without consent charged after fiery crash
A 21-year-old man accused of taking a vehicle without permission, crashing, and leaving the scene faces multiple charges.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree
One person has been airlifted via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Springwater Township.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warning in effect in parts of southeast Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado warning for parts of southeast Manitoba.
-
Manitoba NDP MLA booted from caucus due to business partner acting as Peter Nygard's lawyer
Manitoba’s NDP government has removed Mark Wasyliw, MLA for Fort Garry, from the party’s caucus after the party discovered his business partner is working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.
-
'It's a pretty unique car': Classic car in the family since 1958 stolen from Winnipeg garage
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
Calgary
-
'We could have been dead': Calgary dog attack victims push for stricter penalties
Victims hurt in two separate Calgary dog attacks are pushing for the city to hold dog owners more accountable after violent incidents.
-
Solar flare could cause strong northern lights in Alberta on Monday
Northern lights could be visible within Alberta's largest cities Monday night and early Tuesday morning, says a group of photographers passionate about chasing the phenomenon.
-
Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's Calgary memorial removed
After 13 days of Calgarians leaving memorabilia, purple Gatorade and Skittles on the steps of the Saddledome in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, officials are now beginning work to remove the display.
Edmonton
-
Energy minister says public money could help finance Alberta energy cleanup
Alberta's energy minister is promising strong action to clean up the province's growing backlog of unreclaimed oil and gas sites.
-
Names of Lloydminster triple homicide victims released by police
RCMP have confirmed the identities of the victims of a "targeted" triple homicide in Lloydminster, Sask.
-
Edmonton stunt performer wins Emmy for Shōgun
An Edmonton stunt performer is celebrating after winning an Emmy for his role in the show Shōgun.
Regina
-
'Oh, he's still alive': Sask. pharmacy student caught snooping on medical records of 114 people
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
-
Former Roughrider Ben Fairbrother dead after motorcycle crash in Edmonton
A former Saskatchewan Roughrider has died in a motorcycle crash in Edmonton.
-
Child luring arrest made in Regina
Saskatchewan’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has arrested a 39-year-old Regina man following an investigation into child luring.
Saskatoon
-
Man and two adult sons identified as homicide victims in Lloydminster, Sask.
The victims of a triple homicide in a city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary have been identified as a man and his two adult sons.
-
'Not Brad Wall's Sask. Party': Two former MLAs to run under the Saskatchewan United banner
Two former Sask. Party MLAs say they intend to run under the Saskatchewan United Party banner in the upcoming fall election.
-
Alberta woman dead following crash on Saskatchewan highway
A 24-year-old Alberta woman is dead and three others are injured following a highway crash about two hours west of Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayors and councillors gather in Vancouver to talk housing, other thorny issues
The president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities says communities have billions of dollars worth of infrastructure that will need replacing in the next decade and the province needs to step in with new funding to help.
-
AEDs installed on the North Shore’s Grouse Grind trail
In a move that could very well save lives, AEDs, or automated external defibrillators, have been installed along the busy Grouse Grind hiking trail in North Vancouver.
-
B.C. machete attacks prompt call for federal action from attorney general
British Columbia’s attorney general is urging the federal government to regulate machetes, citing multiple random and 'devastating' attacks using these types of weapons in the province’s urban centres.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. machete attacks prompt call for federal action from attorney general
British Columbia’s attorney general is urging the federal government to regulate machetes, citing multiple random and 'devastating' attacks using these types of weapons in the province’s urban centres.
-
'Never seen anything like this': Humpback whale catches unsuspecting seal off Vancouver Island
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
-
B.C. mayors demand federal funding for involuntary care, bail reforms, port crackdown
A coalition of elected officials from across British Columbia gathered Monday to demand "urgent action" from the federal government on issues of public safety, mental health and drug addictions – including funding for the province's planned expansion of involuntary care.
Kelowna
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.