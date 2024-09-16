Brockville, Ont. residents enjoying late summer humidity

It is the last week of summer, but it certainly doesn't feel that way in Brockville, Ont.

According to Environment Canada, Monday's forecast high is 29 C, with a humidex of 36, and that has people like George Gonidis outside, soaking in the sunshine.

"I've seen snow this time of year in years past," he told CTV News before taking a dip in the St. Lawrence River. "So, this is awesome."

Typically, the last week of summer is spent dusting off hoodies and sweaters as the weather gets colder, but this week feels like the opposite.

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips says this is not what most residents expect this time of year.

"We've seen double digit temperatures at night. We're seeing near record levels during the day. This is absolutely kind of an atmospheric gift. Certainly not what we'd expect," he said. "This is just summer going on a little long and it's happened really across the country."

The normal high for this time of year is around 19 C.

"Oh, it's wonderful; hockey season is right around the corner and yet we're walking around in shorts. It's like being in Dallas or Miami," said resident Lyndon Johnston.

The marina at Tall Ships Landing, located right along the St. Lawrence River in downtown Brockville, is full of boats. That isn't unusual for this time of year, as some boaters go fishing even if there's snow on the ground.

But fishermen like Chris Harper say the juxtaposition of humid weather and trees turning red is his favourite time to get out on the water.

"Absolutely, I love this kind of stuff," he said. "You get that warm weather, the fall colours, it's awesome."

Despite the heat, some services run by the city are still closed for the season, like the splash pad at Rotary Park.

It opened on May 17 and closed over the Labour Day long weekend.