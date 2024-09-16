Motorcyclist killed in collision near Winchester on Friday

OTTAWA
    Ontario Provincial Police say a 31-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash near Winchester on Friday.

    It happened at around 6 a.m. on Bank Street/County Road 31 near Cloverdale Road, leading to a lengthy road closure.

    Police said Monday that a northbound car and a northbound motorcycle collided. The motorcycle driver suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

    The driver of the car was not physically hurt.

    OPP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

