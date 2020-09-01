OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 related death in the capital.

In OPH's daily COVID-19 dashboard update, the death toll from the pandemic has risen to 267 residents. Dashboard data suggests the victim is a woman in her 90s or older.

This new death was reported alongside a rise of eight new COVID-19 cases in the city, which broke an eight-day trend of double-digit daily increases in the case count.

There have been 2,975 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 112 new cases reported across the province on Tuesday.

There are 10 people in hospital at present, one fewer than in Monday's report, with one person in intensive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Around the region, one case was removed from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's total case count, bringing it down to 194, according to provincial statistics. No other health unit in eastern Ontario has reported new COVID-19 cases.

Twelve new cases were reported in the Outaouais by Quebec's health ministry for a total of 844 since the pandemic began.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases rose by one to 219 in Tuesday's update.

Six more resolved cases were added to OPH's total case count for 2,489 resolved cases or 83.7 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result if the case does not result in death.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the number of actual infections in the city could be five to 30 times greater than the number of lab-confirmed cases.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (119 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (209 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (514 cases total)

30-39 years-old: One fewer case (398 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (369 cases total)

50-59 years-old: One new case (400 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (285 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new cases (201 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (278 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (202 cases total)

One case appears to have been reassigned from the 30-39 age category to another age category. It is unclear which one.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 16 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

Two new outbreaks were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday.info

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, child care centres, and other institutions experiencing an outbreak are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services Beacon Learning Centre Billingswood Manor Centrepointe Childcare (NEW) Christian Horizons Dovercourt Recreation Centre (summer camp) Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Garry J. Armstrong Landmark Court Madonna Care Community Oakpark Retirement Portobello Manor (NEW) Rockcliffe Retirement Residence St. Louis Residence Timberwalk Retirement Community West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.