One man's mission to end bullying, one step at a time
An eastern Ontario man is determined to start a conversation around bullying and how it can impact mental health.
Craig McCormick is walking five kilometres a day, for 31 days straight, to raise funds for a local distress centre.
"It is the message to the victims, 'we are here for you, we can’t change the system overnight, but little by little we will,'" McCormick said.
McCormick started his walk on Jan. 29 and will walk daily until Feb. 28, which is Pink Shirt Day, a day that promotes anti-bullying initiatives.
McCormick calls his campaign, "Take a Stand – Lend a Hand" and documents his travels on social media.
All the funds raised will go to the Distress Centre of Lanark, Leeds, and Grenville.
“You kind of feel like you want to do more and invite people in to help you do more, to let the victims know 'we are behind you, and you are not alone in this and we will conquer bullying,'" McCormick said.
McCormick says anti-bullying initiatives became important during his career as an Ontario Provincial Police officer.
"As a police officer, I felt that the system should offer more for bullying and we were limited as to getting help for victims of bullying. It stayed with me, so when I retired three years ago, I decided to start this campaign," he said.
He says walking was a way to be visible and get others to join.
"I felt that if people could join me, I alone can send a small message, but collectively we could send a message that resonates in a bigger spectrum and get the message out."
He says sometimes, the walks can get emotional.
The Distress Centre of Lanark, Leeds, and Grenville says the support from McCormick is "immeasurable."
The centre runs a crisis line that is free and confidential. The funds will help build the program and support volunteer training.
“The fundraising is fantastic, but also what you can’t put a price tag on getting the word out and getting people to listen and pay attention. [Bullying] just has to stop, it can’t continue,” said Sarah Kaufman, a manager with the distress centre.
Kaufman says the centre has been receiving an increase in calls. In 2022, the line received approximately 8,500 calls, an increase from the previous ten years, where the line received approximately 7,550 calls per year.
"There is somebody to listen," she said.
"It is immeasurable about what it can do to help one person, five people, ten people – it is amazing to get the word out there."
Throughout McCormick’s walks, supporters join him. Kelly Johnson has been a regular supporter.
"I think that what he is doing with bullying, and raising awareness about it is important. I think it is important that we all take a bigger stand against bullying," she said.
Al Micus joined his first walk when McCormick came to Manotick.
“I was a teacher for 30 years and I saw a lot going on in classrooms and one of my grandson’s was badly bullied in one of the high schools he was in," he said.
"I think this is an important cause and needs to be brought to the forefront."
The group dresses in pink and stops at local businesses to hand out cards and stickers as they interact with people along their route.
McCormick says he only hopes his campaign grows in the coming years.
"I walk a minimum of five kilometers every day for 31 days, but it is effortless, just because of the adrenaline I get to do this, and then you get people joining you," he said.
"It means the world."
The Distress Centre of Lanark, Leeds, and Grenville crisis line can be reached at 1-800-465-4442
