One man has died after workplace incident in east end
A man has died after a workplace incident in the city's east end early Monday morning. (Photo: Megan Shaw)
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 8:23AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 19, 2019 11:07AM EDT
A man has died after a workplace incident in the city's east end.
Both Ottawa Police and the Ministry of Labour were called to Cyrville Road by Costco early Monday morning at 7:02 a.m. The man was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Ottawa Police say the man was pinned between two City of Ottawa garbage trucks. The investigation continues.
More to come....