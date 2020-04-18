OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has announced another death in Ottawa linked to COVID-19.

No details about the death were released in the daily Epidemiology Update from the health unit.

There have been 22 deaths in Ottawa linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak began in mid-March.

On Friday, Ottawa Public Health announced seven deaths linked to COVID-19, the single deadliest day since the pandemic began. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said all seven deaths were related to outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes.

Ottawa Public Health announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, bringing the total number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 757

The median age of the cases is 50 years old, with one case involving a one-year-old child.

On Saturday, 39 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 were being treated in an Ottawa hospital, including 10 in the intensive care unit.

According to the report, 328 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.