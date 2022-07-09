One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Lanark Highlands

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Lanark Highlands Township.

The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 511 near Tatlock Road.

Police closed a stretch of Highway 511 between Tatlock and French Line roads for the investigation.

The driver has not been identified.

This is the second fatal collision on OPP-monitored roads in eastern Ontario Saturday. Police are also investigating a collision on Highway 401 in South Stormont that left a driver dead and a passenger with life-threatening injuries.

A driver in Ottawa died early Saturday morning on Highway 174 near the 417-174 split, which is in Ottawa police jurisdiction.