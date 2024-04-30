OTTAWA
Ottawa

OPP investigating fatal collision on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.

OPP cruiser. OPP cruiser.
Share

Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 417 near Limoges, east of Ottawa.

Police say a car and a transport truck are involved. It's unclear how many people are involved.

Westbound lanes are closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. More details to come...

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News