Ottawa police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The Ottawa Police Service is searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Monday in the Findlay Creek area.

Police say Emma Chilvers-Nadon was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on April 29. There are concerns for her health and safety as she has a medical condition and is without her needed medication.

Emma is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds with long dark brown hair. She has an eyebrow ring on the right side, a nose ring on her left nostril and shaved notches in both eyebrows.

Her clothing description is unknown, however, she is believed to be wearing black Air Force One running shoes and carrying a black Coach purse.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Emma is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.