Gatineau's Festibiere moving to Casino du Lac Leamy grounds this year

Organizers of Gatineau's Festibière have announced the annual beer festival will be held on the grounds of Casino du Lac Leamy this year.

The festival was previously held in the heart of Old Hull. Organizers said in a news release Tuesday that this year's new location offers festivalgoers a "unique experience."

"With the ever-stunning view of the Ferris wheel, this new location promises memorable moments for all. Additionally, attendees will enjoy numerous benefits: free parking for all, more greenery, After-Parties at Club ALÉA, and much more," organizers said.

The festival runs from July 17 to 27. Musical acts include Busty and the Bass, Valaire, Lydia Képinski, and Galaxie.

The giant pool and beach, the Ferris wheel presented by IGA, the Speakeasy, and the Brewfest Greenhouse are also returning.