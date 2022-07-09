OPP investigating fatal crash in South Stormont

OPP investigating fatal crash in South Stormont

OPP cruiser. OPP cruiser.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.

Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil

Sri Lanka's prime minister agreed to resign on Saturday after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president's residence and office in a fury over a worsening economic crisis.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina