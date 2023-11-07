OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • One dead in fatal crash near Bancroft, Ont.

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.

    Police in Bancroft, Ont. are investigating an afternoon collision on Highway 118 that has left one person dead.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a two-car collision after 2 p.m. near Dyno Road, about 26 kilometres west of Bancroft.

    A driver in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead.

    The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

