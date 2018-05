Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died following a two-vehicle crash near Renfrew.

Police say it happened on Highway 132 in the Admastron-Bromley Township area, sometime before 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Highway 132 is closed in both directions between Whalen Road and Ferguslea Road. Detours are being set up.

No other information is available at this time.

More to come.