One dead following single vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley
Published Saturday, November 27, 2021 3:41PM EST Last Updated Saturday, November 27, 2021 5:15PM EST
OTTAWA -- A 58-year-old Bonnechere Valley woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Highway 60, between Mill Street and Old Trestle Road, in Killaloe, Ont. at approximately 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows the driver of the car was travelling westbound on Highway 60 when they veered off the roadway, striking a rock cut.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the driver at Janet Burke of Bonnechere Valley.
The 45-year-old passenger of the vehicle was not hurt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Killaloe is located two hours west of Ottawa.