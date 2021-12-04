The COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern detected in Ottawa, a driver charged after cramming a van full of packages and one hungry Ottawan ordered 780 times through Skip the Dishes this year.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

Four cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern were confirmed in Ottawa this week.

On Sunday, the Ontario government announced two Ottawa residents who recently travelled to Nigeria tested positive for Omicron, the first cases of the variant in Canada.

On Monday, Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches confirmed two more cases of the Omicron variant connected to travel.

"In the coming days, we may see an increase in the number of people testing positive because of transmission of the Omicron variant in Ottawa," said Dr. Etches.

"It is important to remember that this is not a new virus and that the public health measures that we practise will help reduce the spread of the Omicron variant. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, do not wait a day or two days to see if your symptoms improve. Book a COVID-19 test immediately."

There have been 12 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Ontario.

CTV News Ottawa's Stefan Keyes tested positive for COVID-19 this week while visiting South Africa.

Keyes had travelled to South Africa for a wedding, and had taken a test in advance of a planned flight out of the country.

"I woke up feeling a little off, but then I kind of shook it off a little bit. Then I realized I may have had a low-grade fever and my throat started to be a little itchy," Keyes said on Monday. "I'm not completely down for the count. I don't feel fatigued or achy."

Keyes said he made the choice to travel based on the best knowledge he had at the time. News of the Omicron variant developed quickly after his arrival in South Africa.

"This couldn’t have been predicted," he said. "I'm very knowledgeable about the pandemic and how it operates around the world, but this was a celebration of love for a fraternity brother I love deeply, and all of his guests are here out of love for that couple.

"We did everything right. I had a negative PCR test to come down here. The world had not shut down. The government did not advise us not to go on both sides across the Atlantic. Travelling right now is definitely a calculated risk and I got caught up in the mix."

THREE PEDESTRIANS KILLED IN TWO DAYS

Three pedestrians died after being struck by drivers in the national capital region this week.

Thursday morning, a woman in her 60s was struck by a driver at the intersection of Chemin d'Aylmer Road and Rue Chaudiere. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thursday evening, a 38-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle on March Road.

Friday night, a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 417, between Metcalfe and Bronson.

A delivery driver is facing about $500 in fines after their van was so full of items they couldn't properly see out of the vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police say the van was filled to the point officers could see the driver when they stopped the vehicle in the Embrun area.

The driver was charged with several Highway Traffic Act offences, including no clear view out of the front, no clear view to the right, crowding the driver's seat and failing to produce a driver's licence.

They were also fined for failing to surrender an insurance card. The insurance card was in the glove box, so it was inaccessible because of all the packages.

One hungry Ottawan has placed more than two orders per day on Skip the Dishes so far this year, according to a new report from the food delivery app.

Skip the Dishes is unpacking its largest orders, most popular food items and other statistics from the past year.

Someone in Ottawa has ordered 780 times through the app so far in 2021. Skip the Dishes provided no other details about the customer, citing privacy concerns.

The most expensive order in Ottawa this year was $932.40. Skip the Dishes says the $932 order contained, in part: