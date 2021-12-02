A pedestrian is dead after a driver struck her with a vehicle in Gatineau early Thursday morning.

The woman in her 60s was struck around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Chemin d’Aylmer Road and Rue Chaudière. She was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours, resulting in detours for morning commuters.

Police have since left the scene. They say their investigation continues.