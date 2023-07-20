Officials remind the public about water safety during Drowning Prevention Week

Ottawa firefighters have performed approximately 60 water rescues so far this year, with most calls occurring on the Ottawa River.

A swimmer in distress in the Ottawa River is just one of the scenarios Ottawa fire water rescue crews prepare for. From stranded or capsized canoers, kayakers, boaters, people in distress, to near drownings, crews perform regular training exercises.

"Every call is different, every circumstance can be a little different and challenging in its own way, but that’s why we do that training," Lieut. Devon Case tells CTV News Ottawa, while aboard a rescue boat at the Deschenes Rapids, just west of downtown Ottawa.

"Last week alone, we probably had close to 10 rescues in the Ottawa area, specifically that would be the Ottawa River," Lieut. Ryan Guillemin said, with the rescues occurring between Aylmer Island and the Chaudiere Falls.

Peak summer season is a busy time on the water.

"The weather is fantastic, it is warm, it is a great way to spend time, if done safely," Guillemin said.

"Recently though, unfortunately, we do have an uptick in unfortunate negative events that we’ve had. We’ve had a couple of drownings, and we’ve had people that have required extensive rescue."

A swimmer drowned at Britannia Beach last week.

Officials are reminding everyone to be safe around water, and prevention is key.

"We’re asking people to be aware of the water. So know where you are, understand how it works and try to gauge your skill set," Guillemin said.

"We’re looking at specific things like learn how to swim, which is a really simple and beneficial and literal lifesaving skill."

If you are heading out on the water, officials suggest to know your surroundings, check the weather and wear a lifejacket.

"Lifejackets come in all types of different sizes and shapes. People need to have one that fits properly, that’s comfortable for the activity that they’re doing," says Sean Duffy, area chair with Lifesaving Society - Ontario Branch.

"We talk a lot about backyard pool safety, but about 70 per cent of drowning incidents happen in open water settings - rivers and lakes. For every one fatal drowning, we have about four non-fatal drowning incidents. So the big message is be safe in and around the water, have your safety equipment and wear your lifejacket."

According to the Lifesaving Society, on average there are 450 people who drown in Canada each year.

It’s National Drowning Prevention week, and the Lifesaving Society has key messages to keep in mind when heading out near water: