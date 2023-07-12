Body of missing swimmer recovered at Britannia Beach

The Ottawa police marine dive unit recovered the body of a swimmer in the Ottawa River, more than a day after he went missing at Britannia Beach.

The 21-year-old man was swimming at the beach in Ottawa's west end when he disappeared just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Ottawa fire water rescue team, police and volunteers searched the beach Wednesday night.

"After a sonar and water search by the Ottawa Fire, the water rescue was turned over to the OPS Marine, Dive and Trail Unit (MDT) who searched the water until approximately 3 a.m.," police said on Thursday.

The search was initially scheduled to resume Thursday morning, but was suspended due to the inclement weather.

The Ottawa police duty inspector said on Twitter early Friday morning that officers with the marine unit recovered the body.

"Our thoughts are with family and friends during this difficult time."

The swimmer went missing shortly after lifeguards ended their shift at the beach in Ottawa's west end at 7 p.m.

City of Ottawa lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island beaches from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily this summer.

The swimmer disappeared just days after a teen girl nearly drowned at the same beach. The 17-year-old was under the water for nine minutes before she was rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition. There has been no update on her condition.

Volunteers helped the Ottawa fire watch rescue unit and police search the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach for a missing swimmer Wednesday night. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Service)

This is a developing story. More details to come…