Officials appeal for volunteers to support Barry's Bay long-term care home dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Health officials in Renfrew County are appealing for volunteers to assist a Barry's Bay, Ont. long term care home dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Three deaths are suspected to be linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Valley Manor Long-Term Care Home in Barry's Bay this week.

"The outbreak has resulted in numerous staff and resident infections and RCHDU is currently investigating three deaths that are suspected to be associated with the outbreak," the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said.

Valley Manor, the health unit, Renfrew County paramedics, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, and other community partners are working together to assist the facility to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of staff, residents, and the community.

The health unit says Valley Manor is currently seeking support from any residents of Renfrew County and District Health Unit who are willing to volunteer their time to assist staff at Valley Manor. They can contact Stacey McDonald at 613-633-8112.

There are currently 69 outbreaks in Ottawa's long-term care home, retirement homes and hospitals. In July, COVID-19 related deaths have been reported at Centre D'Accueil Champlain, Perley Health long-term care home, Royal Ottawa Place, Carleton Lodge, and unit outbreaks at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus and the Queensway-Carleton Hospital.