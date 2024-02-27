OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Officers find vehicle parked at front doors of Renfrew OPP detachment

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers discovered a vehicle parked in front of the main door of the Renfrew detachment on Saturday. (Ontario Provincial Police/X) Ontario Provincial Police say officers discovered a vehicle parked in front of the main door of the Renfrew detachment on Saturday. (Ontario Provincial Police/X)
    Share

    A driver is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle was found parked in front of the Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Renfrew.

    The OPP says officers were "surprised" to find the vehicle parked on the sidewalk outside the detachment on O'Brien Road on Saturday.

    Photos posted on social media show the SUV parked on the sidewalk in front of the door.

    "Officers conveniently didn't have to go very far to locate and charge the driver," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    The driver is facing a charge of impaired by drugs.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News