Officers discover truck driver was smoking opium during traffic stop on Hwy. 401: OPP
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 11:38AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A 27-year-old truck driver from Kitchener is facing charges and was fired after Ontario Provincial Police say officers discovered the driver was smoking opium during a traffic stop on Canada's busiest highway.
Officers responded to a traffic complaint on the westbound Highway 401 near Gananoque late Friday.
Police say a Leeds County OPP officer found the transport driver was smoking opium.
The driver faces several offences, including impaired by drugs, dangerous driving and drug and truck offences. The driver is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court in November.
Police say the driver was also fired by the company on the spot.