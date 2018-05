CTV Ottawa





Tens of thousands of runners and their families have descended in the capital to take part in for the annual Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

Runners are taking part in distances 2k, 5k, and 10k races as well as the Ottawa Marathon and Half-Marathon.

There will be rolling road closures to accommodate the races.

You can also see an interactive map of road closures and race routes on both Saturday and Sunday.

SATURDAY, MAY 26th

Laurier Avenue between Metcalfe and Nicholas- 1:00–9:00 pm

Elgin Street between Cooper and Wellington– 1:00–7:30 pm

Elgin Street between Cooper and Frank– 2:30-3:30 pm.

Elgin Street between Catherine and QED– 3:30-8:45 pm

Lisgar Street between Cartier and Elgin- 3:30-4:30 pm

Elgin Street between Lisgar and Catherine- 6:15-7:00 pm

Frank Street between Elgin and QED- 2:45-3:45 pm

Queen Street between Elgin and Metcalfe– 3:30-4:30 pm

Metcalfe between Wellington and Albert– 3:30–4:35 pm

Wellington between Bank and Colonel By Drive eastbound– 3:30-5:00 pm

Queen Elizabeth drive between 3:30 and 8:00 pm

Lakeside- 6:00-8:00 pm

Bronson southbound between Lakeside and Col. By– 6:00-8:00 pm (lane reductions)

Colonel By Drive between Daly and Hawthorne– 3:00-8:30 pm.

Colonel By Drive between Hawthorne and Bronson- 3:00-8:30 pm

Hawthorne between Colonel By drive and Main 3:00-8:30 pm

Main between Hawthorne and Graham 4:00 – 5:00 pm

Graham between Main and Echo drive 4:00- 5:00pm

Echo Drive between Graham and Pretoria Bridge 4:00-5:00pm

Pretoria Bridge– 3:30–8:45 pm

Argyle between and Elgin and Queen Elizabeth Drive- 6:30-8:45 pm

Queen Elizabeth Drive between Somerset & Elgin– 2:00–9:00 pm

Queen Elizabeth Drive between Elgin and Preston- 3:00-8:30 pm

SUNDAY, MAY 27th

Laurier Avenue between Elgin and Metcalfe– 5:00–10 am

Laurier Avenue between Nicholas and Elgin– 5:00am–3:00 pm

Queen Elizabeth Drive between Preston and Elgin- 6:00-10:45 am

Queen Elizabeth Drive between Lawrence Frieman & Laurier- 5:00 am-6:00 pm

Queen Elizabeth Drive between Elgin and Somerset W.- 6:00am-2:30 pm

Elgin Street between Cooper and Slater– 5:00–10:30 am

Elgin Street between Cooper and Catherine– 8:45-9:45 am

Lisgar Street between Cartier & Elgin– 6:00-8:30 am

Cartier Street between Lisgar and Cooper – 7:45 – 8:30 am

Cooper Street between Cartier and The Driveway- 7:45-8:30 am

The Driveway between Cooper and Somerset W- 7:45-8:30 am

Wellington Street eastbound between Elgin and Col. By– 6:30am–2:00pm

Rideau westbound between Sussex and Mackenzie– 7:30am-2:00pm

Preston between Q.E. Driveway & Carling– 6:30-10:45am (northbound lanes)

Carling westbound between Preston & Sherwood– 6:45-11:00am

Carling eastbound at Preston– 6:45-11:00am

Sherwood Dr between Carling & Fairmont– 6:15–11:15am

Fairmont Avenue between Sherwood & Wellington– 6:15-11:30am

Wellington St. between Fairmont & Island Park Drive– 6:15-11:45am

Richmond Road between Island Park and Athlone– 6:15–9:30 am

Athlone between Richmond and Scott- 6:15-9:30 am

Sir Frederic Banting and Colombine– 6:30am–12:00 pm

Scott eastbound between Churchill & Island Park– 6:15–10:00 am

Scott westbound between Island Park and Holland- 6:15am–12:00pm

Island Park between Scott and Richmond– 8:15-11:45 am

Sir John A Macdonald Parkway/Wellington between Booth and Island Park– 6:15 am– 12:15 pm

Booth Street between Wellington and Eddy Street– 6:45 am–12:45 pm

Chaudière Bridge between 6:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Eddy Street between Booth and Wright–7:00–1:00pm

Alexandre-Taché between Eddy and Montcalm– 7:00–12:45pm

Alexandre-Taché between Montcalm and Scott– 7:00–10:45am

Scott between Alexandre-Taché and Graham– 7:00–11:00am

Lac des Fees between Graham and St. Jean Bosco– 7:00–11:00am

St Jean Bosco between Lac des Fees and Lois- 7:00-11:15am

Lois between St. Jean Bosco and Montcalm- 7:00-11:30am

Montcalm between St. Joseph and Papineau– 7:00-11:30am (southbound lanes only)

Montcalm between Papineau and Wellington- 7:00-11:30am

Montcalm between Wellington & Tache- 7:00am–12:45pm

Wellington between Montcalm and Eddy– 7:00am-12:45pm

Promenade du Portage between Eddy and Hotel de Ville– 7:00am-12:45pm

Hotel de Ville between Promenade du Portage and Laurier– 7:00am–12:45pm

Laurier between Hotel de Ville and des Allumettieres– 7:00am–1:15 pm

Alexandra Bridge between 6:45 am and 1:30 pm

St Patrick between Parent and Sussex – 6:00 am -1:30pm

Sussex Drive between Rideau and George Etienne Cartier Parkway– 6:00am–1:45pm

George Etienne Cartier Parkway between Princess and Aviation Parkway– 6:45am–1:30pm

Buena Vista between Georges Etienne Cartier Parkway and Lisgar road – 6:45am–1:30pm

Lisgar Road between Buena Vista and Georges Etienne Cartier Parkway– 6:45am–12:15pm

Birch between Georges Etienne Cartier Parkway and Hemlock- 6:45am-12:45pm

Hemlock westbound between St Laurent and Lansdowne – 6:45am–1:00pm

Beechwood westbound between Lansdowne and Acacia– 6:45am-1:00pm

Beechwood one lane westbound between Acacia and Crichton- 6:45am-1:15pm

Crichton northbound between Beechwood and Dufferin– 6:45am–1:15 pm

Dufferin between Stanley and Crichton– 6:45am–1:15 pm

Stanley between Dufferin and Sussex– 6:45am–1:30 pm

Colonel By Drive – Rideau to Hawthorne Ave.- 6:00am-2:00pm

Pretoria Bridge– 6:30am–2:00pm

FULL WEEKEND CLOSURE

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Laurier Avenue and Somerset

8:00am. Friday, May 25 to 6:00pm. Sunday, May 27 inclusive includes Laurier Avenue east off ramp and controlled exit and access to National Arts Centre (specific exit and entrance requirements to and from Lawrence Freiman Drive post performance and delivery via the Laurier Avenue off ramp have been negotiated between ORW and the National Arts Centre).