Off to sunny day in Ottawa this Friday

The weather in the capital looks nice this Friday, as it is going to be mainly sunny.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 26 C – humidex 29 – today. A low of 15 C and clear skies are in the forecast for tonight.

The nice weather will continue through Saturday with a high of 28 C and sunny skies – increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. A low of 13 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the night.

A mix of sun and clouds, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24 C are in the forecast for Sunday. Clear skies and a low of 13 C are forecasted for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 28.6 C and a low of 15.6 C.