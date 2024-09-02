OPP charge multiple speeders on Highway 417 in Ottawa, here's how fast they were going

The long weekend traffic campaign has been busy for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Ottawa, as multiple drivers were caught speeding on Highway 417.

Multiple drivers were stopped on the highway after clocking 170 km/h, 159 km/h, 154 km/h and 160 km/h, the OPP said in a post on X on Monday.

These drivers have been charged with stunt driving.

They are also facing a 14-day vehicle impoundment, and a 30-day driver's licence suspension.

If convicted, these drivers will have to pay a minimum $2,000 fine, and face six demerit points and a one year driving suspension, police say.

Police were also busy this long weekend in eastern Ontario. A G2 driver was charged with stunt driving after being caught going 72 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 in the Township of South Dundas, police say.

The driver was stopped after clocking 182 km/h this long weekend, the OPP said in a post on X on Monday.

Another driver was also stopped in South Stormont after being caught going 158 km/h on Highway 401.

Both eastern Ontario drivers had their vehicles impounded at roadside, police say.