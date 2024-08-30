Here's how Ottawa school boards will enforce the new cellphone ban in classrooms

Cellphones will not be permitted in the classroom this fall, as Ontario introduces new limits on mobile devices in schools.

The provincial government introduced the new cellphone ban to reduce distractions in classrooms.

Here are the new rules for cellphone use:

Kindergarten to Grade 6: Students will be required to keep phones on silent and out of sight for the entire school day, unless "explicitly permitted" by the teacher.

Grades 7-12: Cellphones will not be permitted during class time unless explicitly directed by the teacher. Students will be permitted to use cellphones on school property outside of classes.

As part of the new rules, social media websites, including TikTok and Facebook, will be removed and blocked from all school networks and devices.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how Ottawa's two largest school boards will enforce the new restrictions on cellphones, social media and vaping.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

"Cellphones and other mobile devices can cause major distractions in the classroom and disrupt student learning," the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) says on its website.

The board says exceptions to use cellphones in classrooms will be granted for education, health, special education or accommodation needs.

Consequences for violating the ban

"Students who don’t comply may be asked to give their devices to the teacher or the office, to be returned later in the day," the OCDSB said in a statement. "Further progressive disciplinary action will be taken if students repeatedly disobey the restrictions in place."

The OCDSB says if parents/caregivers need to contact their child during the day, they can call the main office of the school and staff will "immediately notify your child."

Social media restrictions

The public board says all social media networks will be blocked on school networks, "to further reduce potential distractions during the school day."

Ottawa Catholic School Board

"Recent research has shown that removing cellphones from K-12 classrooms has resulted in fewer distractions, decreased cyberbullying, increased student engagement, and reduced stress levels," Tom D'Amico, director of education, said in a letter to parents.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says students in Kindergarten to Grade 6 can only use cellphones during the school day if a teacher allows them for learning, for health reasons or to support special education classes.

For students in Grades 7 to 12, students can use cellphones during class "if a teacher allows them for learning, health reasons or to support special education needs," the board says.

Consequences for violating the ban

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says any student caught violating the mobile devices restrictions must "immediately" surrender the device to school staff.

For students in Grades 7-12 caught breaking the rules, the mobile device will be placed for the instructional period in a storage area designated by the teacher.

Students in Kindergarten to Grade 6 violating the ban will be required to place the device in a storage area designated by the principal for the rest of the school day.

"Failure to surrender the mobile device, by any student, will result in the student being sent to the Principal/Designate," according to the board's Safe, Inclusive and Accepting Schools Code of Conduct.

D'Amico says if students refuse to store their phones when asked, they will be referred to the principal or vice principal, who "may assign school consequences.

Social media restrictions

"The Ministry of Education now requires that social media sites such as TikTok, Facebook, and Snapchat be blocked on school networks and on all Board-owned student devices. However, we recognize that students can still access social media sites using their own devices and/or data plans," D'Amico says.

"As part of our Samaritans on the Digital Road digital citizenship program, we will continue to educate students on the risks associated with social media, the humane use of technology, and using technology for good."

Vaping

Ontario has strengthened the rules for smoking and vaping at schools this fall.

"Students cannot possess or use tobacco products, e-cigarettes (vapes) or nicotine products at school," the Ministry of Education says.

If a student is caught with tobacco or vaping products, the "items must be given up" and parents will be notified.