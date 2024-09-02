Labour Day rally takes place in Ottawa Monday

Hundreds rallied downtown Ottawa to celebrate Labour Day Monday, including Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and city councillors.

The capital's Labour Day rally departed at noon from Ottawa City Hall, heading to McNabb Park, at the corner of Bronson and Gladstone avenues, where a number of activities took place.

Sutcliffe thanked the Ottawa District Labour Council for including him in the parade in a post on X.

"Great to join with our labour partners and march in the Labour Day parade in Ottawa today," said Sutcliffe in the post.

Councillor Stephanie Plante also took to social media, commenting on Monday's parade and thanking the mayor for attending.

"Take time to celebrate the important contributions that workers have had to our city. Give a thumbs-up to a snowplow operator, garbage truck, bus operators any of our great city employees," said Ottawa City Councillor Tim Tierney on X.