Here's what experts want you to know about engine oil change, car inspection

Cars require proper upkeep and maintenance, including checking the oil, battery and fluids, but relying on the vehicle's computer system is not enough, according to experts.

Hassan Al-Khairalla, automotive services expert at the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), told CTV Morning Live Thursday, checking the oil physically is a better practice than relying on the car's electronic indicator, citing a discrepancy in the readings.

He says it is important to learn how to do it, noting that it's a "quick process."

"So, the first thing we're looking for is the dipstick. You don't want to confuse it with where you put your oil in," Al-Khairalla said while explaining the process.

"The dipstick is usually going to be indicated by a coloured handle, so (it) could be orange, it could be red, (or) it could be green. So, when you pull it on, you'll see a long metal stick. So, what we want to do is just wipe it down, so it's clean."

Al-Khairalla then dipped the dipstick in the oil compartment for few seconds. Then he removed it as he was pointing at the two markers – the add and full markers.

While the full marker indicates the oil level is good, the add marker means you need to add oil. Anywhere in between the two markers means you are good for now, Al-Khairalla explained.

He suggests doing this when the car is not running.

"So, if you've been driving, just turn off your car and let it settle for about five minutes," he explained.

When it comes to the colour of the oil, a gold colour indicates it's brand new, while a brown-black colour is an indicator of worn-out oil.

"Black doesn't mean you need to change it immediately. It just means it's a bit used," he added.

He says the oil icon under the hood usually tells you where the oil goes.

Battery

The battery is what gets the car started, Al-Khairalla said, noting that it does not take too long to notice when you need a new one.

He says batteries typically last about three to five years.

"So, if you're anywhere between that mark, it's a good idea to get your battery tested," he said.

"Other things you should visually look for are (looking for) some corrosion and bulging."

Fluids

He notes that you should visually inspect the fluids. This process includes the windshield washer, the coolant and the brake fluids.

"All of these little containers usually have fill lines, so we just want to make sure that they're around those fill lines," he said.

"If some of these fluids are low, they can have a pretty catastrophic impact."

For example, if the coolant is low, the car can overheat.

Belts, hoses and air filters are also important things to inspect before hitting the roads, he says.

"Just look and listen. If you are looking and you see something (is) off, then pay attention to that," he said.