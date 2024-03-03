Off to a cloudy week, here's how mild it feels in Ottawa

Sun is not in the forecast for Ottawa, as it's going to be cloudy all week.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a cloudy day with a high of 14 C on Monday. A low of 7 C and partly cloudy skies are forecasted for the night.

On Tuesday, we'll have a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and a high of 10 C. At night, the capital will have a low of 0 C with some showers.

Clouds with a high of 7 C and a low of -3 C are forecasted for Wednesday.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.

With files from Josh Pringle