    • Off to a cloudy week, here's how mild it feels in Ottawa

    Sun is not in the forecast for Ottawa, as it's going to be cloudy all week.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a cloudy day with a high of 14 C on Monday. A low of 7 C and partly cloudy skies are forecasted for the night.

    On Tuesday, we'll have a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and a high of 10 C. At night, the capital will have a low of 0 C with some showers.

    Clouds with a high of 7 C and a low of -3 C are forecasted for Wednesday.

    Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.

    With files from Josh Pringle

