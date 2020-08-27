OTTAWA -- One week before school is set to begin, Ottawa's largest school board has finalized its spending plan for the new school year.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board trusteed approved the $1 billion budget for the 2020-21 school year, with money for new teachers and enhanced cleaning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the OCDSB says, "the significant uncertainties arising from COVID-19 public health issues have made planning for 2020-21 an unprecedented challenge."

Trusteed voted to use $17.7 million from reserves to balance the $17.7 billion deficit in the budget. Staff say the expected deficit is due to the combination of lower than expected revenue and increased expenses related to COVID-19. The Ministry of Education is allowing school boards to use surplus funds to cover a deficit of two per cent of operating grants.

The OCDSB says the budget includes hiring 218.93 additional full-time equivalent staff, which has increased the approved staff complement to 8,370 FTE.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says the budget includes recently announced Ministry of Education grants to respond to COVID-19, including:

$398,000 for mental health supports

$1,957,000 for enhanced cleaning

$370,000 for health and safety training

$1,301,000 for elementary school funding of 12 FTE teachers

$520,000 for remote learning and virtual schools

The budget includes increased spending on wages and extra benefits following new labour contracts for teachers.

School boards have until Sept. 1 to finalize the budget for the school year.