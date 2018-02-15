

Kristy Cameron , Newstalk 580 CFRA





You may soon be able to bring your pet onto public transit.

A report going to the City's Transit Commission next week suggests changing the rules for small animals and bikes.

The report recommends allowing small pets on buses and trains, as long as the animals fit into a carrier or crate that can sit on the rider's lap.

Under current rules, only service animals are allowed on OC Transpo.

Ottawa Public Health says the change is consistent with the transit rules in other cities and says having the pets in a carrier will minimize allergy problems.

The City is also looking at allowing bikes on LRT trains, but only through designated doors, and only during off-peak hours.

When LRT opens, we could also see busking at the stations.

The City is considering allowing entertainment in designated spaces.

Transit commission will consider the changes at a meeting next Wednesday.