Police probe another shooting in Heron Gate
Ottawa Police vehicles at the scene of a crime in January 2018. (CTV Ottawa)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 2:52AM EDT
For the second time in three days, Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting in the Heron Gate neighbourhood.
Police received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Cedarwood Drive and Walkley Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Seven shell casings were found in a parking lot. No one was injured.
On Tuesday night, police responded to calls for a shooting in the area of Cedarwood Drive and Walkley Road. Several shell casings were found at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.