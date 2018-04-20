

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





For the second time in three days, Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting in the Heron Gate neighbourhood.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Cedarwood Drive and Walkley Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Seven shell casings were found in a parking lot. No one was injured.

On Tuesday night, police responded to calls for a shooting in the area of Cedarwood Drive and Walkley Road. Several shell casings were found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.