OC Transpo to announce next steps towards Trillium Line opening today

Ottawa transit riders could find out this afternoon when they will be riding the new north-south O-Train line.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar will hold a media availability at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the completion of the 21-day trial running period and an "overview of the next steps."

The new Trillium Line will run from Bayview Station to Limebank Station, with a spur to the Ottawa International Airport.

Amilcar announced on Monday that OC Transpo and TransitNEXT completed work over the weekend that "closed out the second phase of trial running." The 21-day trial running period included a 14-day simulation of daily passenger service, followed by a seven-day period to run through a series of simulated problem scenarios to see how staff respond to issues on Line 2 and 4.

OC Transpo says the 14-day rolling average on-time performance was 99.5 per cent, above the 98.5 per cent target.

Amilcar has said OC Transpo will need three weeks to complete final preparations before launch, which included certification of substantial completion by an independent certifier and a certificate of fitness by the Canadian Transportation Agency and a railway operating certificate by Transport Canada.

Amilcar previously said the O-Train Line 2 and Line 4 will open to the public in mid-November.