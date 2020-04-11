OC Transpo is announcing another employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo released to the media, Ottawa’s GM of public transit John Manconi states the employee is a special constable and that the confirmation of lab results was received Saturday.

The special constable was at work Friday and left early due to feeling ill and took the COVID-19 test the very same day.

OC Transpo will not release the name of the individual but will release the stations where he/she worked 48 hours prior to exhibiting symptoms:

April 8, 2020

• Blair Station: 9:30 to 10 am

• St-Laurent Station: 10:20 to 10:45 am

• Hurdman Station: 1:20 to 1:22 pm

• St-Laurent Station: 1:45 to 2:10 pm

• Hurdman Station: 2:20 to 2:30 pm

• Tremblay Station: 4:05 to 4:40 pm

• Blair Station: 4:55 to 5:40 pm

o Boarded stationary westbound train at 4:56 pm and disembarked at 4:57 pm

April 9, 2020

• Rideau Station: 9:10 to 11:25 am

• Hurdman Station: 2:50 to 2:55 pm

• Blair Station: 4:40 to 5:30 pm

• Rideau Station: 5:40 to 6 pm

April 10, 2020

• Rideau Station: 8:30 am to 9:35 am

Recently, two OC Transpo drivers and a red vest ambassador have been reported as testing positive for coronavirus as well.

The memo also states:

“….OPH is following up with family and friends who may have been in close contact with the individual. We have begun contacting employees who may have come into close contact with this employee during those key dates.”

If customers have concerns of exposure, they can contact Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to speak to a public health nurse or visit ottawapublichealth.ca.