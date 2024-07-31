OC Transpo's head of rail construction resigning this fall

There is an upcoming change in OC Transpo's leadership team this fall, the City of Ottawa says.

In a memo to council, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said Michael Morgan, director of the rail construction program, has announced his resignation to pursue another opportunity.

Morgan will remain with OC Transpo until the fall to ensure a smooth transition, reads the memo.

"Michael has built a strong, experienced team who will continue to progress the opening of O-Train Lines 2 and 4, as well as the completion of the east and west extensions of Line 1," reads the memo.

"That team includes significant support from independent firms such as Ricardo Rail and Sener Canada who have key responsibilities for engineering and safety assurance."

Amilcar says that she has asked the director of transit engineering, Richard Holder, to take over Morgan's role as the acting director of rail construction until a permanent replacement is found. The memo notes the importance of Stage 2 south extension to the city, which is two years behind schedule.

"Richard is very familiar with the Stage 2 South project; he was formerly manager of Systems and Operations Integration for the Rail Construction Program, and he is actively engaged in the commissioning process," Amilcar wrote.

Stage 2 extends service to Trim Road in the east, Moodie Drive in the west and to Limebank Road in the south end, with a link to the Ottawa International Airport.

Until a permanent replacement is found, Holder will be working closely with project's management team, reads the memo.

The recruitment process for a new director of the rail construction program has already been initiated, Amilcar added.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin