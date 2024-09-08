Five speeders facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417: Ottawa OPP

Five drivers are facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The drivers, including a G1 and G2, clocked 153 km/h, 163 km/h, 170 km/h, 159 km/h and 164 km/h.

All of them are facing stunt driving charges. They all received 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day driver's licence suspension. Police say if convicted, they will have to pay a minimum $2,000 fine, face six demerit points and a one-year driving suspension.

Police say the G1 driver was also a suspended driver. They received a number of other charges for "violations related to the G1 class license."