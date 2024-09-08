OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Wellness check on truck driver turns into weapon, drug charges in eastern Ontario

    A truck driver is facing charges after their company asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct a wellness check on them at a service centre in Mallorytown Friday afternoon. (OPP/ handout) A truck driver is facing charges after their company asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct a wellness check on them at a service centre in Mallorytown Friday afternoon. (OPP/ handout)
    Share

    A truck driver is facing charges after their company asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct a wellness check on them at a service centre in Mallorytown Friday afternoon, police say.

    Police say they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. reporting a driver had not been heard from since 8 a.m. that morning at the north service centre in Mallorytown. Police were asked to perform a wellness check and investigate.

    When police arrived on the scene, they found the driver in the company's truck. Upon searching the truck, police found and seized suspected heroine and methamphetamine and an imitation firearm.

    As a result, the 25-year-old driver from Caledon was arrested and charged with impaired care and control of a vehicle, possession of suspected illicit drugs and possession of an imitation firearm.

    The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville, Ont. on Oct. 4.

    Police say this is the second incident involving an impaired truck driver at the same service centre in the last month.

    On Aug. 29, a 26-year-old was charged after he was caught impaired and in possession of drugs when his heavy truck was spotted leaking at a rest area in Mallorytown.

    The driver has been charged with impaired care and control of a vehicle and possession of suspected illicit drugs.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The controversial plan to turn a desert green

    Ties van der Hoeven's ambitions are nothing if not grand. The Dutch engineer wants to transform a huge stretch of inhospitable desert into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    • Fire burns Blue Mountains chalet

      A Saturday evening fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains caused significant damage at a residential chalet near the ski resort.

    • Overnight fire at controversial Berczy Park

      Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.

    • CKVR alumni reunite

      Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News